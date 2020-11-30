Save £700 on the Asus PG35VQ gaming monitor in Cyber Monday sale

The Asus PG35VQ gaming monitor has seen a colossal £700 price cut for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to £1799 on Amazon UK.

That’s still pretty expensive, but it’s currently sitting at the top of our ‘Best Gaming Monitor’ ranking, which shows the quality of this display.

The Asus PG35VQ features a 21:9 Quad HD (3440 x 1440) Ultra-Wide HDR display with a stonkingly fast 200Hz refresh rate. Nvidia G-Sync is also along for the ride, which will help to prevent the ugly screen tearing effect. This means you not only get a fantastic picture quality, but also a performance smooth enough to satisfy the most competitive eSports players.

It’s the gorgeous curved ultra-wide design that catches the eye though, with customisable RGB lighting ensuring a flashy gaming setup.

Despite the eye-wateringly high £2685 starting price, we gave the Asus PG35VQ a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 rating and said in our verdict: “The 200Hz G-Sync, DisplayHDR 1000 options and curved widescreen design makes this panel a gaming sensation, with fast, smooth motion and bold, vibrant colours. It looks superb too, and has great core image quality.”

Deal: Asus PG35VQ gaming monitor for £1799 (save £700)

The slim pickings of downsides includes the limited number of ports, which is a little irksome but hardly a deal breaker when you’re getting such a fantastic display tailor made for PC gaming.

If you’re looking for the absolute best gaming monitor you can buy during Cyber Monday, then this Asus PG35VQ deal is our top recommendation.

