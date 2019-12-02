Save over £65 on this Logitech G413 gaming keyboard this Cyber Monday

Amazon UK is offering a spicy discount of one of the best gaming keyboards to emerge in the past couple of years, boasting a healthy saving over £67 this Cyber Monday.

Earning 4.5/5 in our review, the Logitech G413 gaming keyboard is an excellent piece of kit, perfect for all manner of tasks whether you’re blasting enemies away in Destiny 2 or buckling down for a cheeky bit of word processing during the day job.

Logitech G413 Gaming Keyboard Logitech G413 Gaming Keyboard Earning 4.5/5 in our review, the Logitech G413 gaming keyboard is one of the finest peripheral you can buy for the price right now, beating out all of its rivals in the sub-£100 market with a range of exceptional features.

‘If you’re looking for a £100 keyboard, this is the model I’d wholeheartedly recommend. The Romer-G switches, attractive and robust design, USB passthrough and decent software make the G413 a terrific all-round package,’ reads our review of the Logitech G413.

‘There are strong rivals at this price point, however. The HyperX Alloy FPS has dropped to £80 and does nearly everything the G413 does, aside from the active USB passthrough (the HyperX can only charge devices over USB). The Corsair Strafe line is also very strong, and comes in at just under £100 while featuring a USB passthrough and a variety of Cherry MX switches.’

While he’s no longer with us, our previous computing editor claims it’s “the best gaming keyboard you can buy for under £100,” which is a ringing endorsement if we’ve ever seen one. And with this offer, it’s halve the asking promise we’d normally be expecting, too.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

