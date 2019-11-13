Knock out two Christmas presents in one shop with this fantastic deal on a Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker and a Google Nest Mini smart speaker. Pick up the two for just £74.99 as part of Currys PC World’s best Black Friday deals and save a massive £64 when compared to buying the two smart devices separately.

If you were to buy the Fitbit and Nest without the bundle, you’d find yourself spending £89.99 and £49 respectively. Even if you’re only in the market for the smartwatch, this deal will scrape a nice £15 off the regular price and effectively throw a Nest Mini in for free.

Fitbit Inspire HR and Google Nest Mini Black Friday Bundle Deal Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Watch and Google Nest Mini smart Speaker Bundle Get two Christmas presents in one (or one for yourself) with this fantastic deal on a Fitbit Inspire HR in Black and a Nest Mini in charcoal –– now just £74.99 for both.

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a nifty little fitness tracker. With a five day battery life, heart-rate monitoring, automated sleep tracking and connected GPS, it seems there isn’t much this wearable can’t do. The smartwatch is waterproof up to 50m, meaning you can even take it swimming.

In our review of the tracker, we raved about its value for money: “For anyone who doesn’t need advanced exercise tracking, the Inspire HR is going to meet your needs in an attractive package all wrapped up in a clean companion app. The Inspire HR is a big upgrade on the Alta HR in practically every way, and does so at a lower price point”.

The Google Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker and October’s successor to the Google Home Mini. Along with the Home Mini’s original functionality, the Nest Mini offers a handful of improvements including touch controls, a wall mount option and even improved bass response in the speaker itself.

We gave the Nest Mini four out of five stars in our review, recommending that, “for new customers, this is the best small Google Assistant speaker”.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a fitness-savvy friend this Christmas or just a bit of motivation to stick to your own New Year’s resolutions, you can’t go wrong with this incredible £64 saving from Currys PC World. With the Nest Mini too, you’ll be all set to start building a smarter home in 2020 for as low as £74.99.

