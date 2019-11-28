Save 60% on TV and movies for an entire year with this top Now TV deal

Get ready for the holiday movie season with this incredible offer on a 12 month Now TV bundle. Get an entire year of TV and movies to stream straight from your couch for just £99 this Black Friday when you shop by midnight December 4.

A Sky Cinema subscription on its own will set you back £11.99 a month through Now TV, while an Entertainment pass will cost you an additional £8.99. Together, this would usually cost you a whopping £252 for a year of TV and movies – and it’s no wonder the site breaks that down into 12 easy to digest chunks.

Now TV 1-year Black Friday Bundle Now TV Sky Cinema & Entertainment 12 Month Bundle Save 60% with this Black Friday bundle and get 12 months of TV and movies for just £99, just in time for Christmas

This Black Friday bundle will give you all the content of the £252 subscription at a fraction of the price. Shopping now will save you £153 across the two passes. That’s a 60% saving, gifting you with a fantastic selection of TV and movies without breaking the bank this Christmas.

Now TV is one of the most popular streaming services on the market right now. With the Sky Cinema pass, you can catch classics from Gone With The Wind and The Shining to the hottest new releases like Jurassic World and The Greatest Showman.

Meanwhile, the Entertainment pass will give you access to a huge range of TV shows from critically acclaimed picks like The Sopranos and Chernobyl to classic comedies like Only Fools and Horses and The Royle Family.

Now TV also has a great selection of Christmas movies to get you feeling jolly this winter, including It’s a Wonderful Life and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

The streaming service also recently added Dolby Digital 5.1 audio for users with surround sound setups and 1080p streaming for a small additional fee.

At just £99 for an entire year, there’s really no reason not to snuggle in with an exciting selection of TV and movies this winter. However, if you want to save £153, you’ll have to act fast. This fantastic offer comes to a close at 23:59 on December 4.

