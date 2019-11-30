Save over £60 with this stonking Now TV Smart Stick Black Friday bundle

The Now TV Smart Stick, which lets you tap into top quality Sky TV content on any TV set without the need for a satellite dish, can be snapped up for less during Black Friday – and to sweeten the deal, Argos is throwing in six months of the Entertainment Pass, worth £8.99/month, for free.

Usually priced at £39.99, the Now TV Smart Stick has been marked down to £29.99. Combined with the £53.94 saving you get from getting the free Entertainment Pass, which gives you access to shows including Catherine the Great, Watchmen, and Chernobyl on demand, this Argos deal sees you saving over £60.

After plugging the Now TV Smart Stick into a spare HDMI port on your TV and connecting it to your router via Wi-Fi, it takes just minutes to get set up.

Once you’re good to go, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of hours of premium Sky TV content on-demand.

In addition to the included Entertainment Pass, families can also sign up for Sky Kids passes (£3.99/month) Sky Cinema passes (£11.99/month) to stream movies on demand, plus you can buy and rent movies via the Sky Store. Football fans can also sign up for Sky Sports passes, which are currently being sold for £20 for six months.

As well being front-loaded with Sky content, the Now TV Smart Stick lets you easily tap into free-to-air content from BBC iPlayer and All 4, as well as free online content via the YouTube app. If you’ve got a Netflix subscription, you can also use the Now TV Smart Stick to access Netflix TV shows and movies as well.

Here’s what we said about the Now TV Smart Stick when we first reviewed it:

“If your budget is tight and you’re keen on Sky content above all else, there’s no denying the Smart Stick offers superb value and is a great gateway to all Sky has to offer. I know my dad loves his for the convenient, no-commitment access to Sky Sports and Sky Movies, while parents of younger children will find the Kids TV bundle great value.

“It’s also a cheap way to upgrade a non-smart TV too, with all of the UK’s catch-up apps to hand, plus some nice added extras in the shape of YouTube and Sky Store.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Thomas Newton has reported on UK consumer technology and telecoms for over ten years and has joined the Trusted Reviews team as Computing Editor. Previously writing for price comparison site Recombu.c…