Save £60 on Ring smart doorbells this Black Friday

Smart-home tech is getting more and more popular and, if you’ve ever fancied investing in some, these Black Friday deals from Ring could be a great way to get involved.

Ring has knocked £60 off the price of some of its premier products. These are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on home security tech, offering a versatile range of cameras and equipment for your home.

The Ring Door View Cam, the Ring Stick Up Cam Elite and the Ring Video Doorbell 2, have all had a whopping £60 knocked off their prices. All three products are now available at a highly discounted £119.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro has seen an even bigger discount, with Ring knocking £80 off the price. You can get your hands on one for £149 ahead of Black Friday.

When we reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, we loved its night vision features and performance. Reviewer, David Ludlow, said:

“A powerful and flexible way to protect your home, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a step up from the battery-powered models and is a better choice if you have a mains-powered doorbell, as you get full motion detection activity zones to cut down on the number of alerts you get. A slim body and choice of cases makes this doorbell look great, and you get everything you need for installation in the box.”

We gave the Ring Video Doorbell Pro four and a half stars, a really impressive rating for a product that we loved. This deal is a great opportunity to get your hands on it for less.

Black Friday always brings around some great deals and this one is a great way to get involved in the smart doorbell revolution. You’ll be able to check who’s at the door even if you’re not at home. So, if you’re in the market for a smarter home, this is a great deal for you.

