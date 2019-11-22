Save £60 on Ring smart doorbells this Black Friday

Smart-home tech is getting more and more popular and, if you’ve ever fancied investing in some, these Black Friday deals from Ring could be a great way to get involved. 

Ring has knocked £60 off the price of some of its premier products. These are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on home security tech, offering a versatile range of cameras and equipment for your home.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Ring Black Friday Discounts

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Save £80 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Currys PC World

|

|

Now £149

View Deal

Now £149

|

|

Currys PC World

Ring Door View Cam

Save £60 on this Ring Door View Cam

Currys PC World

|

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

|

Currys PC World

Ring Stick Up Cam Wired - White

Save £60 on this Ring Stick Up Cam with Currys PC World.

Currys PC World

|

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

|

Currys PC World

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime

This Ring Smart Video Doorbell 2 comes with a 2 year guarantee from John Lewis.

John Lewis

|

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

|

John Lewis

The Ring Door View Cam, the Ring Stick Up Cam Elite and the Ring Video Doorbell 2, have all had a whopping £60 knocked off their prices. All three products are now available at a highly discounted £119.

Related: Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro has seen an even bigger discount, with Ring knocking £80 off the price. You can get your hands on one for £149 ahead of Black Friday.

When we reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, we loved its night vision features and performance. Reviewer, David Ludlow, said:

“A powerful and flexible way to protect your home, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a step up from the battery-powered models and is a better choice if you have a mains-powered doorbell, as you get full motion detection activity zones to cut down on the number of alerts you get. A slim body and choice of cases makes this doorbell look great, and you get everything you need for installation in the box.”

We gave the Ring Video Doorbell Pro four and a half stars, a really impressive rating for a product that we loved. This deal is a great opportunity to get your hands on it for less.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Ring Black Friday Discounts

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Save £80 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Currys PC World

|

|

Now £149

View Deal

Now £149

|

|

Currys PC World

Ring Door View Cam

Save £60 on this Ring Door View Cam

Currys PC World

|

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

|

Currys PC World

Ring Stick Up Cam Wired - White

Save £60 on this Ring Stick Up Cam with Currys PC World.

Currys PC World

|

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

|

Currys PC World

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime

This Ring Smart Video Doorbell 2 comes with a 2 year guarantee from John Lewis.

John Lewis

|

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

|

John Lewis

Black Friday always brings around some great deals and this one is a great way to get involved in the smart doorbell revolution. You’ll be able to check who’s at the door even if you’re not at home. So, if you’re in the market for a smarter home, this is a great deal for you.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…
George Storr

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor