Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Virgin has joined in on the Black Friday extravaganza, by offering major discounts on its high-speed Broadband plans. You can now get ultra-fast 362Mbps broadband with a massive £522 price cut on an 18-month contract.

Outside of Black Friday, you’d normally have to pay £37/month for this broadband package, while the standard rate for such speeds is an almighty £63/month. But during the Black Friday weekend, you’ll be able to sign up to an 18-month contract for just £27/month.

Download speeds of 362Mbps are incredibly impressive, and will even be able to serve large families with heavy internet usage. The average internet speed in the UK is 50.4Mbps, so you’ll be getting broadband that’s 6x faster with this Virgin Black Friday deal.

Such speeds will be useful for players who like to stream 4K games through the cloud and download lots of videos.

And if you fancy even faster speeds for some reason, Virgin is also offering 516Mbps broadband for just £33/month on an 18-month contract. There’s no setup fee for both this deal and the 362Mbps broadband package.

So if you’ve been considering jumping over to Virgin broadband, it makes sense to pounce now and take advantage of the high-speed offerings at a discounted rate.

