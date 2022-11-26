 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Virgin has joined in on the Black Friday extravaganza, by offering major discounts on its high-speed Broadband plans. You can now get ultra-fast 362Mbps broadband with a massive £522 price cut on an 18-month contract.

Outside of Black Friday, you’d normally have to pay £37/month for this broadband package, while the standard rate for such speeds is an almighty £63/month. But during the Black Friday weekend, you’ll be able to sign up to an 18-month contract for just £27/month.

Not ready to switch your broadband provider? Then you can still make the most of the Black Friday weekend, as our team of experts have rounded up the very best Black Friday deals that are currently available. Just click the link to check them out.

Download speeds of 362Mbps are incredibly impressive, and will even be able to serve large families with heavy internet usage. The average internet speed in the UK is 50.4Mbps, so you’ll be getting broadband that’s 6x faster with this Virgin Black Friday deal.

Such speeds will be useful for players who like to stream 4K games through the cloud and download lots of videos.

And if you fancy even faster speeds for some reason, Virgin is also offering 516Mbps broadband for just £33/month on an 18-month contract. There’s no setup fee for both this deal and the 362Mbps broadband package.

So if you’ve been considering jumping over to Virgin broadband, it makes sense to pounce now and take advantage of the high-speed offerings at a discounted rate.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

