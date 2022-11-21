Save £500 on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 during the Black Friday sale

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is now £500 cheaper thanks to Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade.

The Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and while we have already come across some incredible deals, this may be the best one yet. You can now snatch up the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop with an incredible £500 discount, bringing the price down from £1,899.99 to a more affordable £1,398.98. This deal also comes with £10 off a Microsoft 365 Family subscription, just as an added bonus.

And if this deal still isn’t for you, even after the massive discount, make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals page, as we will be continually updating it every time another great tech deal catches our eye.

This gaming laptop is a 2-in-1 since it comes with a detachable keyboard and has touchscreen capabilities, meaning that it can easily be used as a tablet. The 13.4-inch screen has a resolution of 1920×1200 and a 120Hz refresh rate so you can play your favourite games fluidly without fear of them stuttering.

We gave this laptop 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and luckily, the model we reviewed packs the same specs that are on offer here: a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

We thought that the processor was sublime, being able to tackle intensive apps, CPU-intensive games and multiple web browsers without breaking a sweat. It’s safe to say that the GPU is the weaker chip out of the pair, however, it was still serviceable, pumping out Borderlands 3 at 27fps and Horizon Zero Dawn at 35fps when set to 1080p.

While there are more powerful gaming laptops on the market, we thought that the ROG Flow Z13 was remarkably fast when you consider the ultra-portable design, allowing users to game on the go.

And if you take a look at the Amazon pricing history on the ROG Flow Z13, we can see that the price hasn’t fallen this low all year, and we expect it to stick to that trend once Black Friday is over. So if you’re interested in a portable gaming laptop with a £500 discount, you may want to act fast.

