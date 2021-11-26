Save £50 when you get the GoPro Hero 9 Black this Black Friday

We’ve already seen the new GoPro Hero 10 drop in price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Now, last year’s GoPro Hero 9 Black has had an additional £50 taken off it, bringing it down to a very tempting £329.99.

The Hero 9 Black launched in 2020 at £429. Last November, it saw it’s price reduced to £379.99 and, while the price has seen a number of price drops in the last year, this is the first time we’ve seen the action camera plunge this low. That’s a £50 saving on it’s current price and £100 off its original RRP just one year after launch.

Get the GoPro Hero 9 Black for just £329.99 The GoPro Hero 9 Black has dropped to just £329.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £50 saving on it’s usual price and £100 off it’s original £429 RRP. Amazon

Was £379.99

£329.99 View Deal

You can see just how far it’s dropped in the Keepa graph below:

The Hero 9 Black is GoPro’s 2020 flagship action camera.

The action cam packs a 23.6-megapixel sensor for crisp stills, along with SuperPhoto for improved image processing, and in-camera horizon leveling.

The camera is also capable of capturing stunning 5K video footage. There’s HyperSmooth 3.0 for in-camera stabilisation, along with TimeWarp 3.0 for time lapses and up to 8x slo-mo when filming at 1080p 240 resolutions.

Perhaps the biggest update to the series with this release was the addition of a new front display, offering users more control. The rear touch display also saw an increase in size and the camera is waterproof up to 33ft.

“GoPro has moved with the times and made an action camera much more comfortable to use for vlog-style videos. You can compose your shot right there from the front screen, and horizon levelling adds even more pro gloss, if you don’t mind the cropped field of view”, wrote Andrew Williams in our 4 star review of the action cam.

“There’s less need to pack an extra battery too, as the GoPro Hero 9 Black lasts longer between charges. 5K capture isn’t going to change how many people shoot, and the main image quality change we see here versus the Hero 8 Black is increased contrast”.

Williams noted that anyone not interested in the front display might want to opt for the older 8-series GoPro, but if you’re a fan of the second screen, it’ll be difficult to find a better deal than this.

If you’re looking for a new action cam, this is a great time to get your hands on the 2020 GoPro Hero 9 Black for just £329.99. Shop today to save £50 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Make sure to bookmark our guide to the best Black Friday deals to stay up to date on the top savings this weekend.