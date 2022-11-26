Save 50% on ProtonVPN during the Black Friday sale

If you’re on the lookout for a new VPN, then you’ll be delighted to know that ProtonVPN has slashed a colossal 50% off its 2-year VPN plan, taking the monthly cost down to $4.99.

While a 2-year ProtonVPN plan would normally set you back $239.76, a Black Friday discount has now taken that cost down to $119.76, saving you a staggering $120.

But back onto ProtonVPN. By subscribing to the premium plan, you gain access to 1700+ servers in 60+ countries, compared to just 3 countries with the free plan.

You also get the highest speeds that ProtonVPN has to offer, as well as the ability to keep your web-browsing activity private while streaming video from popular services.

We gave ProtonVPN a perfect 5-star rating in our review back in April 2022. In our verdict, we said: “ProtonVPN’s paid and free VPN services are top notch, outclassing their rivals in our tests.”

We highlighted its wide range of endpoint countries and quick download speeds as particular strengths for this VPN over its rivals.

So if you’ve ever fancied signing up to a VPN, this ProtonVPN Black Friday deal serves up a fantastic opportunity.

