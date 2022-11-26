 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save 50% on ProtonVPN during the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

If you’re on the lookout for a new VPN, then you’ll be delighted to know that ProtonVPN has slashed a colossal 50% off its 2-year VPN plan, taking the monthly cost down to $4.99.

While a 2-year ProtonVPN plan would normally set you back $239.76, a Black Friday discount has now taken that cost down to $119.76, saving you a staggering $120.

Not bothered about this VPN deal? Don’t worry, as there are still plenty more bargains that can help save you lots of money. You can check out our top recommended deals of the week by visiting our Best Black Friday Deals of 2022 hub.

But back onto ProtonVPN. By subscribing to the premium plan, you gain access to 1700+ servers in 60+ countries, compared to just 3 countries with the free plan.

Save 50% on ProtonVPN during the Black Friday sale

Save 50% on ProtonVPN during the Black Friday sale

There’s been a massive 50% price cut on the premium tier of ProtonVPN for Black Friday.

  • ProtonVPN
  • Save $120 on the 2-year plan
  • Now $4.99 per month
View Deal

You also get the highest speeds that ProtonVPN has to offer, as well as the ability to keep your web-browsing activity private while streaming video from popular services.

We gave ProtonVPN a perfect 5-star rating in our review back in April 2022. In our verdict, we said: “ProtonVPN’s paid and free VPN services are top notch, outclassing their rivals in our tests.”

We highlighted its wide range of endpoint countries and quick download speeds as particular strengths for this VPN over its rivals.

So if you’ve ever fancied signing up to a VPN, this ProtonVPN Black Friday deal serves up a fantastic opportunity.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Save big on Apple, Dell and Surface laptops

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Save big on Apple, Dell and Surface laptops

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
The Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price yet right now

The Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price yet right now

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

Peter Phelps 5 hours ago
Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.