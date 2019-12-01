Black Friday’s nearly over, but there are still a few deals worth grabbing before the prices jump back up. This is one deal we think is worth your hard-earned dollar – the Bose SoundTouch 10 is now only £79 on Currys, which is (slightly) better than half price.

Here’s the thing: it’s not a pretty speaker. But if you’re happy with the simple aesthetics, it’s a good bargain for anyone looking to trial out a new, easy-to-use sound system. And that big £80 savings makes it one of the most generous offers we’ve seen on small, mid-range speakers this Black Friday.

Save over 50% on the Bose SoundTouch 10 Bose SoundTouch 10 This Bose speaker is a good option for anyone looking to build a multiroom system – and the price has just been slashed by £80.

When we played around with the speaker, we were impressed with its overall versatility and the built-in features that make it easier to use. The preset buttons on top of the speaker let you flick between favourite radio stations or albums, meaning you can tell your nan to just hit the second button when she requests some Michael Bublé this Christmas.

Testing out the speaker, our reviewer wrote: ‘Multi-room systems used to be expensive and intimidating, but boxes like the SoundTouch 10 can almost be bought as an experiment. They work just fine on their own, but could be made into a multi-room setup in the future if you fancy it.’

They also noted that the SoundTouch 10 was lacking in some places – although it has a great audio delivery on treble, there’s not a lot of force behind the bass, and the mid-range could do with a little more definition.

This shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for the everyday user on the lookout for a new, easy-to-use speaker – especially as other products in the same category start at around £139.

It’s a good choice for people looking to buy a straightforward speaker for a family with mixed tech abilities. And as the end of Black Friday is on the horizon, you might want to move quickly if you’re tempted by this offer.

