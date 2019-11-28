Save 47% on a versatile Shark cordless vacuum cleaner this Black Friday

Drop the cord – and the cost – with this excellent offer on a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner. Pick up the Shark DuoClean IF200UKT for just £199 and save over £180 on this pet owners’ dream of a home appliance.

The popular Shark model is usually priced at £379.99, which, while not unusual for a good vacuum cleaner, can be tough number to justify in the run up to Christmas. Thankfully, Very has gone ahead and slashed 47% off this price this Black Friday, cutting the appliance down to the lowest cost we’ve seen all year.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Black Friday Deal Shark DuoClean IF200UKT Cordless Vacuum TruePet with Flexology Save 47% on a great vacuum cleaner this Black Friday. This Shark DuoClean transitions seamless from carpets to hard floors and is perfect for cleaning up pet hairs.

With Shark’s own DuoClean and Flexology tech and its handy Pet Tool, this vacuum is perfect for anyone on the market for a versatile cleaner with a talent for cleaning up after your furry friend.

Shark’s DuoClean feature makes cleaning a variety of surfaces feel seamless and easy. With two motorised brush-rolls, you can glide from carpets to hard floors and pick up dirt in a single pass without ever pausing to changing brush heads.

DuoClean streamlines your spring – and winter – cleaning, meaning the 22 minute run-time is more than enough time to get your tidying done. And that’s just from one charge – the Lithium Ion batteries aren’t fixed to a charging station, so you can juice up your vacuum anywhere in your house. You can even buy additional batteries from Shark, if you decide you’d like to double that run-time in the future.

Flexology allows you to reach dirt, charge the battery and store your vacuum with ease. The flexi-wand bends with a click to reach under furniture and squeeze into every nook and cranny in your house, perfect for sweeping up the aftermath of any Christmas Day and New Years Eve parties.

If you need a vacuum that can keep you with your family pet, this is a great choice. The IF200UKT can convert into a powerful cordless handheld vacuum to pick up dirt on stairs, cars and the crumbs on your kitchen table. Then simply attach the Pet Tool to easily pull animal hair from floors and furnishings.

At just £199, this vacuum wipes the floor with its competition. It’ll be tough to find a better deal than this £180.99 saving on the Shark DuoClean IF200UKT this Black Friday.

