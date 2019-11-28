Save over £400 on Razer Blade Stealth laptop with ace Black Friday deal

The Razer Blade Stealth is one of our favourite ultrabooks of the year, costing just £799.98 this Black Friday despite offering a superb performance with the quad core Intel Core i7-8565U processor and 8GB RAM. You usually have to pay well over a grand to get a Razer laptop this powerful.

In one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen yet, the Razer Blade Stealth (2019 edition) has seen an almighty £335.26 knocked off the price, and a further £100 lopped off when you use the RazerBF code at checkout, seeing a stunning total savings of £435.26.

The Razer Blade Stealth laptop comes with Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, Full HD 13-inch display and 256GB SSD, making it a superb MacBook Air alternative

Despite the Razer moniker, it’s worth pointing out the Razer Blade Stealth (2019) isn’t a gaming laptop and has no dedicated graphics card. It’s better to think the Stealth as a snazzy and more affordable alternative to the MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13, while rocking a gorgeous black aluminium casing and the colourful Razer Chroma keyboard backlighting.

The Stealth does have Intel UHD integrated graphics for gaming, but that will only be powerful enough to power the likes of Minecraft and low-demanding indie titles. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, this is not it.

Instead, the Stealth excels as basic workloads such as web browsing, word processing and streaming video content. The gorgeous 13.3-inch Full HD LED display is a superb option for watching content on the likes of Netflix, while the 256GB SSD has plenty of storage space.

The 8 hours and 30 minutes battery life we saw from benchmarking puts it the same ballpark as rival laptops with this form factor too, although you’ll need to switch off the RGB backlighting to achieve such a figure.

When we reviewed the Razer Blade Stealth (2019) earlier this year we gave it a 4 out of 5 score and said, “The Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019) is a superb ultrabook, surpassing the likes of the MacBook Air in almost every category while flaunting charisma that will no doubt lure in the gamer crowd.”

But one of the reasons we settled on that final score was because it had a pretty high launch price. At the new bargain £799.98 price, the Razer Blade Stealth represents far better value and would have commanded a far better score.

