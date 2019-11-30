Save £40 on the Razer Nari Gaming Headset this Black Friday weekend

Razer isn’t holding back when it comes to Black Friday discounts this year, with a range of different keyboards, headsets and other peripherals receiving some major discounts.

The Razer Nari is easily one of the company’s best offers, acting not only as one of its finest headsets, but one of the most technically proficient you can pick up across any brand right now. To put it simply – it’s a super impressive bit of a kit.

Razer Nari Gaming Headset Razer Nari Gaming Headset The Razer Nari is one of our top-rated gaming headsets here at Trusted Reviews, boasting a variety of excellent audio features perfect for gaming across PC and console - all with a juicy saving of £40.

Here’s a quick excerpt from our 4.5/5 review of the Razer Nari: “If it sits within your budget, the Razer Nari is a definite choice for those looking to purchase a new gaming headset. It’s smartly designed, attractive and sporting all of the elements you’d expect from a peripheral at this price point.”

During my testing for review I found the Razer Nari to be one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve had the pleasure of using. The earcups are positively massive, largely because of the soft material which cushions your ears during use. I wear glasses while gaming which can often be an issue during long sessions with a headset – but here that wasn’t the case at all.

“Those with money to spare and hoping for a superior experience with haptic feedback might want to splurge on the Razer Nari Ultimate. But if not, this is a perfectly fine alternative,” continues our verdict. The Nari Ultimate is similar to its sibling in many ways, but you’re paying for the improved specs.

Razer Nari Gaming Headset Razer Nari Gaming Headset The Razer Nari is one of our top-rated gaming headsets here at Trusted Reviews, boasting a variety of excellent audio features perfect for gaming across PC and console - all with a juicy saving of £40.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…