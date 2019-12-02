Cyber Monday is here and it’s brought some cracking deals along. You can save £40 on this 6-in-1 Victrola Classic music system. It will play anything, from Bluetooth streaming right through to vinyl.

We’ve been scooping up the web’s best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday savings. This one offers up a decent saving on an aesthetically pleasing, retro music player. It’s only retro on the surface though, inside it’s more than capable of keeping up with any modern sound system in terms of features.

Cyber Monday Music - 29% off this Victrola Classic 6-in-1 music system Victrola Classic 6-in-1 Music System Pick up this retro music system for less in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

You can play your favourite Spotify playlists on it, via a Bluetooth connection, or play your vinyl collection, CDs, FM or AM radio and even cassettes. It also comes with an auxiliary cable and headphone jack. You certainly won’t be short of options.

Victrola is perhaps most famous as an old phonograph brand. The brand was bought by Corey Lieblein in 2015 and he brought Victrola kicking and screaming into the 21st century. These are versatile, modern music players, with appealing retro styling.

For absolute best results as regards sound quality, the Victrola Classic might be best connected into a wider speaker network, but it does a passable job itself and serves as a great hub for all your varied musical needs. So, if you’re a vinyl collector but you also love your Spotify, this could be a great fit for you.

Cyber Monday Music - 29% off this Victrola Classic 6-in-1 music system Victrola Classic 6-in-1 Music System Pick up this retro music system for less in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

So, if you’re looking for a versatile retro music player with modern touches, this Cyber Monday deal could be right up your street.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…