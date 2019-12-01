Save £350 with this stunning 4K 50-inch Philips Ambilight TV Black Friday bargain

This latest Black Friday TV deal is a stunner – it sees you saving an incredible £350 on the 50-inch 4K Philips Ambilight 50PUS8204 TV.

Philips’s Ambilight range of impressive eye-catching TVs come with a very neat party trick – colourful LED strips mounted on the sides of the panel cast an ambient glow around the living room, automatically shifting in colour to reflect the action on the screen. As well as maving TV and movies more immersive, the Philips Ambilight 50PUS8204 also works with games too, so every flash and explosion is accentuated.

This 3840 x 2160 60Hz display also supports HDR10, so it’ll display high dynamic range content from Netflix.

As well as letting you tap in to Netflix’s library of 4K content, there’s also Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Google Play Store.

The icing on the cake is that the Philips Ambilight 50PUS8204 comes with Google Assistant support, so you can issue voice commands to the TV if you’d rather not use the remote to navigate menus, or, if you prefer to use your phone to discover and cast content, Google Chromecast support is also built in.

If this isn’t quite what you’re after – maybe a 50-inch TV set is too big, or not big enough – we’ve also rounded up some more Philips Ambilight bargains here in our best Black Friday TV Deals article.

Be sure to check out our other round-ups, including the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, the best PS4 Black Friday deals, and the best Xbox One deals, as well as our best Black Friday deals hub.

For more great deals, bargains, and bundles this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Thomas Newton has reported on UK consumer technology and telecoms for over ten years and has joined the Trusted Reviews team as Computing Editor. Previously writing for price comparison site Recombu.c…