Save £350 on the gorgeous Gigabyte Aero 15 gaming laptop

Calling all gamers, there’s an amazing deal on the Gigabyte Aero 15 laptop live right now.

You can get your hands on this capable piece of tech, well up to the task of playing all your favourite modern titles, for just £1499, a saving of £350 on its usual price of £1849.

Even better, you’ll benefit from Currys price matching scheme. This means if you spot a better deal on the Aero 15 elsewhere, Currys will refund you the difference in price. On top of all that, audiophiles will be happy to hear that you’ll get 6 months of Spotify Premium thrown in as a little free bonus.

We praised the original Aero 15 for its portability and processing power. The Classic variant maintains that lightness, weighing only 2 kg, while making plenty of meaningful upgrades to pretty much each and every component.

For starters, this laptop features a Core i7-9750H Processor and 512GB SSD, so all your apps and games will load as smooth as butter. Its battery lasts up to a respectable 8.5 hours, though we suggest you keep it plugged in if you’re going to be gaming for long periods. No real changes have been made to the keyboard, sadly which, while comfortable and responsive, does appear a little cramped. But the best thing about the Gigabyte Aero 15 is how it looks.

The star of the show here really is the 144Hz display. The Aero 15 boasts the same quality as a high-end gaming monitor, with all the added functionality of a laptop. With outstanding visuals provided by its display, you’ll find that this laptop’s super fast refresh rate means you’ll never miss a beat when gaming online.

With a £350 saving at Currys, this is a fantastic time to buy. What’s more, you’ll find plenty of discounts on security software and Microsoft Office products over the Black Friday period, so you can kit out your new laptop with everything it needs without breaking the bank. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking our best Black Friday laptop deals guide for all the latest and greatest gaming notebook discounts.

