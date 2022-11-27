Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

2022 has been a year where graphics card supplies have eased, and it’s now possible for you to get some decent deals on a wide range of GPUs, not least on Black Friday.

One such high-riding example is this Zotac RTX 3080 Ti for £889.99 from Amazon for Black Friday, which provides you with a £310 saving on its £1299.99 RRP.

If a new GPU for Black Friday isn’t your jam, then you can check out the best Black Friday deals roundup that the Trusted team has been hard at work on all weekend. We’ve included a variety of deals from TVs to a coffee machine.

This RTX 3080 Ti is an especially powerful graphics card, and should be an excellent choice for those who want to game in 4K especially, although it can power through 1440p gaming too, even on ultra settings.

Grab an RTX 3080 Ti for under £900 at Amazon this Black Friday In need of an especially powerful GPU to take your mammoth gaming rig to the next level? Then you’ll want to check out this Amazon Black Friday deal on an RTX 3080 Ti from Zotac. Amazon

Save £310

£889.99 View Deal

It’s a card that nips at the heels of the RTX 3090, offering one of the very best gaming performance currently on offer.

This specific Zotac model offers a fetching grey triple-fan shroud with a smattering of RGB lighting on each side of the case, which adds smart touches, as opposed to simply lighting up the GPU like a Christmas tree. For those wanting more of a minimalistic GPU, this is a solid choice.

The Keepa graph below details the pricing history of this Zotac RTX 3080 Ti and how there is a genuine reduction to be had with a solid £300+ reduction giving you the chance to grab an immensely powerful GPU for less.

Keepa Zotac RTX 3080 Ti. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday Deals