 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

2022 has been a year where graphics card supplies have eased, and it’s now possible for you to get some decent deals on a wide range of GPUs, not least on Black Friday.

One such high-riding example is this Zotac RTX 3080 Ti for £889.99 from Amazon for Black Friday, which provides you with a £310 saving on its £1299.99 RRP.

If a new GPU for Black Friday isn’t your jam, then you can check out the best Black Friday deals roundup that the Trusted team has been hard at work on all weekend. We’ve included a variety of deals from TVs to a coffee machine.

This RTX 3080 Ti is an especially powerful graphics card, and should be an excellent choice for those who want to game in 4K especially, although it can power through 1440p gaming too, even on ultra settings.

Grab an RTX 3080 Ti for under £900 at Amazon this Black Friday

Grab an RTX 3080 Ti for under £900 at Amazon this Black Friday

In need of an especially powerful GPU to take your mammoth gaming rig to the next level? Then you’ll want to check out this Amazon Black Friday deal on an RTX 3080 Ti from Zotac.

  • Amazon
  • Save £310
  • £889.99
View Deal

It’s a card that nips at the heels of the RTX 3090, offering one of the very best gaming performance currently on offer.

This specific Zotac model offers a fetching grey triple-fan shroud with a smattering of RGB lighting on each side of the case, which adds smart touches, as opposed to simply lighting up the GPU like a Christmas tree. For those wanting more of a minimalistic GPU, this is a solid choice.

The Keepa graph below details the pricing history of this Zotac RTX 3080 Ti and how there is a genuine reduction to be had with a solid £300+ reduction giving you the chance to grab an immensely powerful GPU for less.

Keepa Zotac RTX 3080 Ti. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 4 mins ago
Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney 7 mins ago
This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

Hannah Davies 14 mins ago
The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

Peter Phelps 16 mins ago
Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 25 mins ago
Never miss a delivery again with this Ring Intercom Black Friday deal

Never miss a delivery again with this Ring Intercom Black Friday deal

Gemma Ryles 47 mins ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s currently studying International History &a…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.