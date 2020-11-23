Save £30 on Roku’s new 4K streamer and soundbar this Black Friday

Roku’s new Streambar is now less than £100 when you shop with Currys PC World on eBay. Save £30 on the hybrid streaming player and soundbar and get free delivery when you shop now.

The Streambar was released less than two months ago and would usually cost you £129. Currys has slashed 23% off this price, leaving it at just £99.99 ahead of Christmas. For less than £100, this is the perfect gift for any TV lover this winter and an affordable way to upgrade your TV and audio set-up simultaneously.

Not only is the Roku Streambar a streaming player, but, as you can probably guess from the name, it’s also a soundbar. This means you’re essentially getting two devices in one to up your TV set-up.

The Streambar supports streaming in 4K HDR for vivid colours and sharp, high quality images. The device is also fitted with four internal speakers for immersive, cinematic Dolby Audio. The remote even includes a Spotify Connect button so you can access your playlists quickly, as well as stream from your smartphone.

As far as content is concerned, you’re spoiled for choice with the Streambar. The device includes access to over 150,000 movies and TV series across thousands of free and paid channels, including BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, Netflix, Prime Video, NOW TV, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus, to name just a few.

The Streambar is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart speakers so you can control your TV with your voice, and there’s even a volume mode that lowers the audio during ads and raises it when your show is back on so you can hear what matters.

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on the brand new Roku Streambar, so shop now to save £30 on the streaming player and soundbar this Black Friday, going for just £99.99.

