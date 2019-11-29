Always running out of storage for your pics? Here’s an old-fashioned idea that could free up some space: print them, duh. A lot of gadgets riding the nostalgia trend seem kind of pointless (we really don’t need revamped Furbies) but instant-print cameras serve a purpose in today’s digital-obsessed world. And at just £86.99, Fujifilm’s Instax Square S6 is a great steal.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the camera on Amazon – it’s usually priced at £124.99. It comes in a range of colours (and a Taylor Swift version, if you’re so inclined) but the stylish blush gold is both the best-looking model and the cheapest version available, which is why it’s one of our favourite deals this Black Friday.

We reviewed the exact model at the end of last year and it gained a near perfect score of four stars. It has a fairly simple set of features, with a fixed lens and limited shooting modes, but this means it’s incredibly easy to use. You can pretty much unwrap the camera, stick in some film and get snapping straight away.

When playing around with shooting modes, our reviewer wrote: ‘By default you’re shooting in fully automatic, but flip to the rear of the camera and you can choose between ‘selfie’, ‘macro’ (those two are essentially the same mode, in fact) and ‘landscape’ modes, double exposure, and the option to make your shots either lighter or darker.’

That selfie mode is actually a neat feature on this instant camera, and something which is often overlooked in other instant-print rivals. With the SQ6, a tiny little mirror on the front camera guides you when you’re snapping a self-portrait, making sure you don’t cut off your forehead.

The only downside is that the focus on the camera can take a little getting used to, and as the film isn’t that cheap (about 60p to £1 per shot) you could waste a few slides before you get used to it. But hey, that’s all part of the fun.

And as you’re already saving big money on the camera, you can afford to get a little creative with your angles. This camera is on sale as part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals – so nab one quickly before the sale ends.

