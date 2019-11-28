Another Black Friday deal has dropped from one of our favourite brands. Now, you can get your hands on this Sonos One SL speaker and save £30. It’s down to £149 on Amazon.

We’ve been searching all over the web for the best Black Friday deals. This one was an eye-catching chance to save money on a great speaker.

Black Friday deals on the Sonos One SL Sonos One SL Bag a Sonos One SL for less this Black Friday. It's an impressive speaker that's not often discounted by retailers.

We gave the Sonos One SL four and a half stars in our review, crediting its sound quality, convenience and features.

Our reviewer said: “The smart speaker market is getting ever more crowded with each passing month – but the Sonos One offers a great balance of audio performance, price and smarts.

“That’s because Sonos takes an agnostic approach to home automation and music streaming. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can choose from a selection of voice assistants. No matter which smart system you’ve gone for, you’ll be able to add Sonos’ multi-room goodness and control it via your voice.

“In the Sonos One, the company has essentially added a brain to the excellent Sonos Play:1. If audio quality is of importance, and you’re interested in the hands-free assistance of the Amazon Echo, the Sonos One is a match made in silicon heaven. Its closest rival is the Apple Homepod, which sounds better – but that costs a lot more and isn’t great to use.”

Overall, this is one of the best smart speakers going, especially at this price. This is a rare chance to save some money on a top quality speaker that isn’t often discounted.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

