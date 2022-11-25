Save £29 on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore with this Black Friday deal

You can buy the Beosound Explore portable Bluetooth speaker for £139.99, after a significant Black Friday discount on Amazon.

If you’d like to buy yourself a portable speaker, then this one from renowned brand Bang & Olufsen could be ideal. Thanks to a price reduction on Amazon, the Beosound Explore now costs only £139.99 when its normal price is £169. That’s 17% that’s been knocked off the price, which might be too much to resist if you’re an audiophile who wants to take your tunes with you on the move.

If speakers aren’t your style, however, we’ve still collected a load of really exciting offers that we think will appeal to you. Selected from a variety of retailers and across a range of different products, our liveblog contains all the best Black Friday deals so that you can find savings on something you’re searching for.

£29 wiped off the price of the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore portable Bluetooth speaker is now available to buy with £29 off, costing just £139.99 with this great deal. Amazon

Was £169

Now £139.99 View Deal

Reviews of the Beosound Explore on Amazon seem to be highly positive. One customer named Andy390, wrote: “It’s very nicely made, easy to use and setup and has a handy carrying strap so physically I love the unit. Battery life is excellent. I have always been a fan of B&O so I was keen to try this, however I have to report a slight disappointment in its sound output, compared to to a Bose SoundLink Mini.”

On top of that, the reviewer FallingForStars has contributed: “Beautifully made with a satisfying weight in a diminutive form factor, and really easy to set up. Forget the reviews that say it’s lacking in bass – this unit has bass which perfectly matches its clear, balanced sound. If you particularly require noticeable bass then look elsewhere. Its sound is refined, very clear and correctly balanced.”

If you want to add something else to your Black Friday shopping basket, take a look at the deals that we’ve collected below. There are some crackers here, including savings to be made on smartphones, headphones, and wearables.

Best Black Friday Deals