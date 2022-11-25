 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £29 on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore with this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

You can buy the Beosound Explore portable Bluetooth speaker for £139.99, after a significant Black Friday discount on Amazon.

If you’d like to buy yourself a portable speaker, then this one from renowned brand Bang & Olufsen could be ideal. Thanks to a price reduction on Amazon, the Beosound Explore now costs only £139.99 when its normal price is £169. That’s 17% that’s been knocked off the price, which might be too much to resist if you’re an audiophile who wants to take your tunes with you on the move.

If speakers aren’t your style, however, we’ve still collected a load of really exciting offers that we think will appeal to you. Selected from a variety of retailers and across a range of different products, our liveblog contains all the best Black Friday deals so that you can find savings on something you’re searching for.

£29 wiped off the price of the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore

£29 wiped off the price of the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore portable Bluetooth speaker is now available to buy with £29 off, costing just £139.99 with this great deal.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169
  • Now £139.99
View Deal

Reviews of the Beosound Explore on Amazon seem to be highly positive. One customer named Andy390, wrote: “It’s very nicely made, easy to use and setup and has a handy carrying strap so physically I love the unit. Battery life is excellent. I have always been a fan of B&O so I was keen to try this, however I have to report a slight disappointment in its sound output, compared to to a Bose SoundLink Mini.”

On top of that, the reviewer FallingForStars has contributed: “Beautifully made with a satisfying weight in a diminutive form factor, and really easy to set up. Forget the reviews that say it’s lacking in bass – this unit has bass which perfectly matches its clear, balanced sound. If you particularly require noticeable bass then look elsewhere. Its sound is refined, very clear and correctly balanced.”

If you want to add something else to your Black Friday shopping basket, take a look at the deals that we’ve collected below. There are some crackers here, including savings to be made on smartphones, headphones, and wearables.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s Black Friday discount

The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s Black Friday discount

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Reece Bithrey 4 hours ago
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has finally fallen below £30 on Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond has finally fallen below £30 on Nintendo Switch

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.