Save £250 on this stunning Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar

It’s all well and good buying a TV, but it helps to get a soundbar to upgrade your sound too. Samsung’s Dolby Atmos toting HW-Q70R has been reduced by £250 off its RRP for Black Friday.
With this discount, you can get this impressive soundbar for £549 at Currys PC World.
£250 off this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar
Samsung HW-Q70R Dolby Atmos soundbar
Samsung HW-Q70R Dolby Atmos soundbar
Samsung's HW-Q70R supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats, works with Alexa and is impressive performer, generating plenty of force and power, for your movie and game soundtracks
The HW-Q70R is Samsung’s mid-range soundbar for 2019. With 3.1.2 channels of audio, it has three front-firing speakers, a subwoofer and two up-firing drivers for generating a tall, spacious sound.
In terms of performance this soundbar continues Samsung’s great form in this area, offering a wide soundstage. It can hit hard, but is capable of subtlety too, and the overhead channels get a satisfying workout. We thought it was excellent when we reviewed at £800, so for £250 less it’ll be an excellent addition to a home cinema set-up.
Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats are supported, and the HW-Q70R boasts a number of interesting features to add to the audio experience.
Adaptive sound changes to fit the content you’re watching, with news channels prioritising dialogue but with something like a sports event, the sound opens up to create the feeling as if you were there.
Gamers will get a kick out of this soundbar, especially if they have a Samsung TV. The HW-Q70R automatically switches into Game Pro Mode, presenting the game audio in 3D for an enveloping soundscape.
£250 off this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar
Samsung HW-Q70R Dolby Atmos soundbar
Samsung HW-Q70R Dolby Atmos soundbar
Samsung's HW-Q70R supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats, works with Alexa and is impressive performer, generating plenty of force and power, for your movie and game soundtracks
The HW-Q70R ‘works with Alexa’, so for those who have have an Amazon Echo speaker in the home, ask the Echo to play a track and it will fire it over to the soundbar.
For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.