Save £250 on this stunning Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar

It’s all well and good buying a TV, but it helps to get a soundbar to upgrade your sound too. Samsung’s Dolby Atmos toting HW-Q70R has been reduced by £250 off its RRP for Black Friday.

With this discount, you can get this impressive soundbar for £549 at Currys PC World.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

£250 off this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar

Samsung HW-Q70R Dolby Atmos soundbar

Samsung's HW-Q70R supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats, works with Alexa and is impressive performer, generating plenty of force and power, for your movie and game soundtracks

Currys PC World

|

Save £250

|

£549

View Deal

£549

|

Save £250

|

Currys PC World

The HW-Q70R is Samsung’s mid-range soundbar for 2019. With 3.1.2 channels of audio, it has three front-firing speakers, a subwoofer and two up-firing drivers for generating a tall, spacious sound.

In terms of performance this soundbar continues Samsung’s great form in this area, offering a wide soundstage. It can hit hard, but is capable of subtlety too, and the overhead channels get a satisfying workout. We thought it was excellent when we reviewed at £800, so for £250 less it’ll be an excellent addition to a home cinema set-up.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats are supported, and the HW-Q70R boasts a number of interesting features to add to the audio experience.

Adaptive sound changes to fit the content you’re watching, with news channels prioritising dialogue but with something like a sports event, the sound opens up to create the feeling as if you were there.

Gamers will get a kick out of this soundbar, especially if they have a Samsung TV. The HW-Q70R automatically switches into Game Pro Mode, presenting the game audio in 3D for an enveloping soundscape.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

£250 off this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar

Samsung HW-Q70R Dolby Atmos soundbar

Samsung's HW-Q70R supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats, works with Alexa and is impressive performer, generating plenty of force and power, for your movie and game soundtracks

Currys PC World

|

Save £250

|

£549

View Deal

£549

|

Save £250

|

Currys PC World

The HW-Q70R ‘works with Alexa’, so for those who have have an Amazon Echo speaker in the home, ask the Echo to play a track and it will fire it over to the soundbar.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
Kob Monney

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor