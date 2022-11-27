 large image

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

We reported on this deal earlier in the Black Friday weekend, but this 2022 Hisense 4K TV has had another discount that makes it even more of a steal in our eyes.

This 2022 50-inch Hisense 50A6EGTUK 4K TV had been reduced to £327.99 but it’s had another juicy discount on top of that to bring it down to £297.88. If our maths is correct, with its quoted RRP of £549, the total savings from the price reduction is about £253.

This is a massive saving on a 50-inch 4K TV, and one of the cheapest we’ve seen going for a model of this size. The Hisense Roku at Argos is the closest we’ve spotted but it doesn’t boast the same level of features as this Hisense TV.

We’ve not reviewed this TV so we can’t comment on its overall quality, but judging from its specification this is a TV that packs a lot of features in. One the picture front it boasts Dolby Vision HDR to help optimise HDR content to look the best it can on the screen.

The Vidaa interface has been spruced up for 2022 to be easier to navigate and it features apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and many more, with Freeview Play also added to the roster, bringing with it the UK catch-up and on-demand apps such as iPlayer and (soon to be) ITVX.

Smarts come in the form of built-in Alexa if you use her assistance within a smart home ecosystem. There’s a Sports mode that can automatically detect when you’re watching football (say the World Cup 2022), and the TV changes the mode it’s in. For gamers, there’s VRR and ALLM to improve latency and responsiveness.

This a dynamite deal and one of the best ones we’ve seen for a 50-inch 4K TV. This deal won’t last very long though, with it due to end on Cyber Monday. Now would be the time to jump in and get the Hisense 50A6EGTUK.

