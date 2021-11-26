 large image

Save £24 on the already very affordable Samsung Galaxy A12

Jon Mundy

If you’re after a cheap-as-chips smartphone this Black Friday, the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A12 is available for £145 SIM-free from Carphone Warehouse.

That represents a saving of £24 given the phone’s RRP of £169. Not too shabby at all.

Samsung Galaxy A12 now just £145 for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy A12 now just £145 for Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy A12 has reached new heights of affordability this Black Friday, with a £24 saving through Carphone Warehouse.

  • Carphone Warehouse
  • Was £169
  • Now £145
View Deal

Even Samsung’s more affordable phones are generally solid operators, and the Samsung Galaxy A12 is no exception. Stand-out components include a quad-camera system led by a 48MP wide sensor, and a large 5000mAh battery.

The other sensors in that quad-camera array include a 5MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. We’d say that’s par for the course, but you don’t always get an ultra-wide at this end of the market.

Elsewhere, a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor and a 6.5-inch 720p LCD display are unlikely to excite, but are firmly in the ‘will do a job’ category, especially at this price. You’ll get similar specs from rivals such as the Moto G9 Power, and it’s only when you approach £200 that you can expect much better.

Moving on to storage, 64GB of internal capacity should prove adequate, especially with microSD expansion a possibility. On the software front, Samsung’s One UI is one of the more customisable interfaces on the market.

You also get access to a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is something of an endangered species these days.

You can specify the Galaxy S12 in either Black or Blue over on the Carphone Warehouse website.

To see more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub for this year’s sales event.

