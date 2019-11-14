Save £234.96 on this Sage Express Coffee Machine this Black Friday

Black Friday is here and Amazon have slashed the price of this Sage Barista Express coffee machine even further. Now it’s £364.99, down from £599.95.

From that RRP of £599.95, that’s a huge saving and an opportunity to bag a quality coffee machine. The Sage Barista Express has an in-built grinder that can take you from coffee bean to cup of espresso in less than a minute.

You’re saving time. You’re saving money. What’s not to like? If you’re in the market for a quality coffee machine this deal could be the one for you. The mark of quality that we have come to expect from Sage products is also reinforced in the machine’s two-year warranty.

The machine’s steam wand produces high pressure steam for Barista quality milk, so you can make that cappuccino you’ve been craving.

This is an appealing, compact machine, that will look nice on any kitchen counter. It holds two litres of water too, so you won’t have to fill it up after every cup.

It’s easy to maintain too, but worth cleaning regularly if you get one. A pin comes in the box for cleaning the steaming wand and there’s a storage container included to keep all your accompanying cleaning bits-and-bobs in.

We were already impressed with AO.com’s deal, which took the machine’s price down to £429, but now Amazon have pipped them at the post and dropped it even further, even if it is only by a pound.

If you’re in the market for a solid, good quality coffee machine, this is definitely a good opportunity to save some money while investing in a good machine. Sage are known for build quality and this machine gives options for manual control too. It’s well worth a go for coffee lovers.

