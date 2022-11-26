 large image

Black Friday has arrived

Save £220 on the luxury Bang and Olufsen H95 noise cancellers for Black Friday

Some brands don’t do cheap and affordable and one of those brands is Bang & Olufsen, so when we see a deal on one of its products, we just have to jump on it.

The H95 are the Danish audio brand’s premium (and we really do mean premium) wireless noise cancelling headphones with an RRP of £779. As part of Amazon’s Black Friday promotion, they’ve had £220 taken off to bring them to £549.

That’s still more expensive than options from Sony, Bose and even Apple, but it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen the H95 retail for. For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out out hub page with all the latest promotions.

The H95 launched in 2020 as B&O’s flagship headphones to celebrate their 95th anniversary. They’ve been designed with the highest quality materials available, using soft lambskin for the ear cushions to provide a comfortable fit for extended listening periods; with the headband using an aluminium framework that’s covered with leather material.

The headphone is operated with an aluminium dial on each side that’s been inspired by focus rings on the lenses of high-end cameras with the dial on the right earcup controlling volume and the dial on the left adjusting noise cancelling and transparency modes. Battery life is 38 hours with noise cancelling on, which is better than the likes of Sony, Bose, Apple and Bowers & Wilkins. Four microphones are dedicated to produce added clarity for phone calls, with beamforming noise reduction technology to capture voices.

We’ve not reviewed the H95, though we have used these headphones and found they do live up to the bill. They’re very comfy to wear and exude plenty of style with a sound that’s crisp, spacious and detailed. From our impressions, there’s the substance to go along with the undoubted style.

If you’re someone who likes to travel in style (and can afford headphones as expensive as these), the H95 are exactly the type of headphones that will appeal.

