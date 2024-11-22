Save £220 on a robot vacuum with this Eufy Black Friday deal

Looking for a robot vacuum cleaner this Black Friday? This deal on the Eufy X10 Pro Omni mops up the competition.

Amazon has slashed £220 / $250 off the price of the all-in-one robot vacuum and mop, taking it down to just £579 / $549.99 for a limited time only. The X10 Pro Omni was already a fantastic value robot vacuum at £799 / $799.99, but this discount sweetens the deal.

The Eufy X10 Pro Omni is 28% off for Black Friday Save £220 /$250 on an all-in-one robot vacuum and mop with this Amazon deal. Pick up the Eufy X10 Pro Omni this Black Friday and pay just £579 / $549.99 down from £799 / $799.99. Amazon

Was £799 / $799.99

£579 / $549.99 View Deal

If you’ve been on the fence about investing in a robot vacuum, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up a powerful all-in-one model for less. Save 28% when you shop through Amazon today.

Is the Eufy X10 Pro Omni worth buying?

Powerful mopping, vacuuming and navigation Pros Clever scenarios function in app

AI obstacle avoidance

Powerful cleaning and mopping Cons Needs careful configuration for the best clean

The X10 Pro Omni is an all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner and mop from Eufy.

This vacuum combines powerful 8000 Pa suction with Eufy’s MopMaster 2.0 maps, allowing it to clean both carpets and hard floors with ease and detecting carpets to ensure the mops are lifted to avoid getting them wet.

iPath Laser Navigation creates efficient cleaning routes around the home, while AI.Map 3.0 allows you to set No-Go Zones, virtual boundaries and more to prevent the vacuum from venturing into areas you don’t want it to go.

Meanwhile, AI.See technology allows the robot vacuum to detect more than 100 different objects, from wires to toys and shoes, in the daytime and at night and avoid these obstacles.

Best of all, the accompanying station washes the robot vacuum’s mop pads with clean water and dries them with heated air, while the dust bin is emptied into a 2.5L dust bag that only needs to be replaced every two months.

If you’re tired of hands-on vacuum cleaning and mopping, the X10 Pro Omni is a fantastic solution.

“Considering the range of features and cleaning performance available, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is an excellent robot vacuum cleaner. I found it to be excellent at vacuuming, very capable at cleaning, and a top navigator”, wrote Home Technology editor David Ludlow in his review of the robot vacuum.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Eufy X10 Pro Omni review.

Looking for a different deal?

