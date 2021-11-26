 large image

Save £200 on this Panasonic 4K TV with Dolby Vision

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If the more expensive TVs available during Black Friday don’t hold appeal, then this price drop on a mid-range Panasonic 4K TV might do.

The Panasonic TX-50JX800B has received a big price cut for the Black Friday sales extravaganza, with £200 taken off its RRP to bring it down to £499.

For a mid-range TV that’s a great price to be at, and the JX800 has a whole host of features to enjoy. There’s multi-HDR support, so the Panasonic can accept HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision sources to wring the most optimal brightness its screen is capable of.

It doesn’t have the HCX AI processor seen in the models above it, so it incorporates 2020’s HCX processor that was last seen in the HX800 TV. Expect a cinematic and crisp rendering of colours, as well as high levels of detail, lots of contrast and texture to native 4K images.

Also along for the ride is the HDR Bright Panel Plus screen, which makes the JX800 suited for use in bright rooms. With Panasonic adopting Android support for this model, it grants you all the streaming services you could want with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video included. Google Assistant voice control is also possible, and with built-in Chromecast you stream content directly from the source and use your mobile device as a remote.

Panasonic has stepped up its gaming skills for 2021 with Auto Low Latency Mode for automatically sending the TV into its Game Mode, which if like Panasonic’s other 2021 sets, should offer a better performance than the 2020 models.

And for film enthusiasts the JX800 comes with the Filmmaker Mode that automatically disables the TV’s processing and motion features to preserve the intent of the creator. With Filmmaker Mode on, you’re watching the TV series or film in the way it was intended.

We’ve enjoyed Panasonic’s previous 800 series TVs, and while we’ve not reviewed this one, we’d expect more of the same. If the premium TVs don’t wet your whistle, this affordable 4K HDR TV – made even more affordable thanks to this reduction – should have more appeal.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.

