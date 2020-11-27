Need a TV that sounds good too? The Philips 9345 boasts a premium sound system from Bowers & Wilkins, and it’s currently shedded £200 of its price for Black Friday.

Can’t afford to go for the Philips OLED935 deal? Well this TV deal might be your next best bet. Like the OLED935, the Philips 55PUS9435 boasts a sound system from Bowers & Wilkins, offering much better audio than most TVs can dream of for a discounted price of £899.

While we’ve not reviewed the TV, we did go hands-on with it many moons ago, and we were impressed by its picture, sound and design. It’s a very fashionable looking set, mimicking the premium OLEDs in terms of appearance with its minimalist look. The speaker enclosure is covered in Kvadrat cloth, adding a premium and more expensive feel to the set.

There is, of course Ambilight, Philips LED technology that beams colours behind the TV. Ambilight makes its appearance in three-sided form and is unique to Philips’ TVs. HDR support is universal with HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The UI is Android with Google Assistant built in for smarts. If you’re ensconced in the Alexa ecosystem, the TV also works with Alexa via an additional speaker.

The sound system is arguably the most impressive aspect of the Philips 55PUS9435, utilising the same technologies found inside B&W’s 600, 700, 800-series of loudspeakers. Capable of playing Atmos content with its upfiring speakers, the speaker’s presence here reduces the need for purchasing a separate soundbar system.

From its sleek design to its picture quality and impressive sound performance, we liked what we saw of the Philips 55PUS9435. Chances are you’ll also be impressed by its performance, and this Black Friday TV deals sees £200 lopped of its asking price. If a Philips OLED is still out of reach (or out of stock), then this is the next best effort from the brand.

