Save £20 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series with this Black Friday deal

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s true wireless earbuds for 2021 – and they’ve already been given a hefty discount in the early Black Friday sales.

This particular deal comes from Argos, who dropped the price of the A-Series to just £79.99 ahead of the annual deal bonanza. That’s a good £20 – or 20% – off the £99.99 pair of earbuds in White or Olive.

Save 20% on Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds Argos has slashed £20 off the Google Pixel A-Series with this early Black Friday deal bringing the price down to just £79.99. That’s 20% off the near-£100 pair of true wireless earbuds. Argos

Was £99.99

£79.99 View Deal

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds, following on from the Pixel Buds 2 (2020). One of the biggest differences between the two pairs is their price, with the A-Series marking an £80 drop in price compared with last year’s Pixel Buds 2.

The A-Series earbuds feature a round, monochromatic design with on-ear touch controls to control playback, and are sweat and water resistant up to IPX4.

The earbuds pack custom-designed 12mm dynamic drivers for high-quality audio, along with Adaptive Sound to automatically adjust the volume to fit your surroundings.

There’s also help from the Google Assistant, allowing the earbuds to read out notifications, offer directions and provide translations in real-time, as well as one tap pairing on Android phones. There’s even Find My Device support to guide you back to your earbuds if you ever misplace them.

The Pixel Buds A-Series offer up to five hours of listening in the earbuds, or up to 24 hours including the charging case.

TV and audio editor Kob Monney awarded the Pixel Buds A-Series 4 out of 5 stars in our review.

“The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid cheap true wireless pair. Their clear and detailed sound is not the most adventurous, but the design and features are solid and Google Assistant integration is excellent”, praised Kob.

If you’re interested in picking up a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series this Black Friday, make sure to head over to Argos now to save 20% and get the Google true wireless earbuds for just £79.99 while this offer lasts.

