Save 20% on Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond with this Black Friday deal

Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond aren’t even officially out yet, yet they’ve already received the Black Friday treatment on eBay.

Both Nintendo Switch games have been reduced to £35.88 in the lead up to their launch on November 19. Enter code BLACKFRIDAYUK at checkout to save £8.97 on the game that usually costs £44.85 with free delivery – that’s a 20% discount when you pre-order today.

This offer is only available until November 18 and 131 copies of Shining Pearl and 209 copies of Brilliant Diamond have been swiped up in the last 24 hours alone, so you won’t want to wait.

Pre-order Pokémon Shining Pearl for just £35.88

Was £44.85

£35.88 View Deal

Pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for just £35.88

Was £44.85

Now £35.88 View Deal

Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond are remakes of the popular Nintendo DS games, Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl, which both originally launched in 2006.

Nintendo announced earlier this year that it would be updating the games for the Nintendo Switch console, bringing the nostalgic experience to the Switch, Switch Lite and the new Switch OLED just in time for Christmas.

Nintendo promises that the remakes are faithfully reproduced versions of the classic games with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences found in newer Pokemon games.

The scale of the towns and routes in the Sinnoh region remain the same as those found in the DS games, inviting older players to revisit familiar locations and encounters and giving new players the opportunity to experience those scenes for the first time on Nintendo’s latest piece of hardware.

Since the game is yet to launch, we haven’t been able to review it just yet. But since these are remakes, we’re confident that any fans of the Pokémon series will find a lot of joy here.

You can watch the full trailer for the games below:

You can also visit our guide for more of the best Black Friday deals.