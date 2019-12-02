Save £20 on AirPods this Cyber Monday

Black Friday came and went, but deals and discounts are here to stay for the time being. Argos is offering shoppers £20 off second generation AirPods from Apple.

They’re down to £139 from £159. It’s not the biggest Black Friday discount we’ve seen, but Apple aren’t known for offering big discounts on new products.

Save this Cyber Monday - £20 Off Second-Gen AirPods

When we got hands on with AirPods, we were impressed with their Bluetooth connectivity, their battery life and the built-in W1 chip.

However, the sound quality doesn’t leave AirPods ahead of all the competition and they won’t fit everyone’s ears.

Overall, we were impressed though. Reviewer, Max Parker, said: “In lots of ways, they’re the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, thanks to a rock-solid connection, easy setup and great battery life. It’s a shame that the limited fit won’t suit all ears, and the sound isn’t quite worthy of the £159/$159 price tag.

“Many, including me, instantly dismissed Apple’s first foray into wireless earphones almost immediately after they were announced. But they are, in fact, one of the best pairs of completely wireless earbuds available. They’re cheaper and better sounding than Motorola’s VerveOne Plus, better looking than Sol Republic’s Amp Airs and have a stronger, more reliable Bluetooth connection than pretty much every other pair of wireless headphones.”

So, overall these might not be a pick for audiophiles. But if you prioritise design and convenience over out-and-out sound quality, then these could tick your boxes. They’re a great set of true wireless earphones that impressed us in review and are easy to use. Just bear in mind that they don’t fit all ear types so it might be worth a double check.

