Save a massive £189 on this Black Friday Google Pixel Slate bundle

Currys PC World are already firing on all cylinders for to deliver the best Black Friday deals, with the first offers already available. There’s a £189 discount on this 12.3″ Google Pixel Slate with an Intel Core i7 processor and you get a Pixel Slate keyboard too.

The Google Pixel Slate split opinion on release. It’s powerful and packs impressive specs, but it’s also a little high on price. This is a chance to get your hands on one for less.

Those are laptop-level specs, delivered in a handy tablet package. Currys have discounted the Pixel Slate to £1549 in anticipation of Black Friday.The bundle-deal will also see buyers pick up an accompanying keyboard.

Related: Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

The full-sized keyboard can turn your tablet into a laptop in moments, snapping straight onto your Google Slate without a pairing process. This definitely adds a level of versatility that will appeal to those who want to work on-the-go.

When we reviewed the Pixel Slate we were impressed by its design features, battery life and Google Assistant support. We loved the keyboard and trackpad too.

Alastair Stevenson wrote in his review: “The Pixel Slate is Google’s latest attempt to create a premium Chrome OS device. It follows the legacy set by the older Pixelbook and takes aim at the top-end tablet-come-laptop market currently dominated by the iPad Pro and Surface Pro.

“The key selling point that differentiates this model from the two above is the fact that the Pixel Slate offers access to the Chrome OS and Google Play app stores. This, coupled with the fact you can side-load Linux applications, means that on paper it should be the ultimate convertible, featuring many more desktop services than the competing iPad, and sleeker, tablet-first dimensions of the Surface Pro.

“As a piece of hardware, the Pixel Slate is pretty alluring by Android tablet standards. It looks like a refined version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. The slim, 7mm-thick tablet section comes in a deep midnight blue colouring and has slightly rounded edges, plus a 2.5D screen.

“The display is far from edge-to-edge, but in hand, the tablet’s metal chassis feels every bit as premium as the iPad Pro, and it has all the trimmings of a modern convertible.”

Overall, the Google Pixel Slate is an impressive piece of kit that offers an appealingly flexible approach to your on-the-go computing. If you’re in the market for a tablet this is a great opportunity to buy in and save some money in the process.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…