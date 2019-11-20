Currys has docked a whopping £270 on this 65″ Philips Ambilight TV

Retailers are really starting to gear up for the best Black Friday deals. Right now, you can get this 65″ Philips Ambilight Smart 4K TV, with Ultra HD, from Currys PC World for only £629.

The RRP for this Philips 65PUS6814/12 TV is £899, so this is a sizeable saving of almost £300.

Best Philips Ambilight 4K TV Deal Philips Ambilight 65PUS6814/12 65" Smart 4K TV Now, you can get your hands on this incredible Philips Ambilight TV 65-inch 4K TV as part of the Currys PC World Black Friday sale – ensuring you get the best price ahead of the chaos.

Interestingly, Amazon are offering the same price, but Currys have a far more impressive offering when it comes to extras. They’re throwing in a two year guarantee, free delivery and six months of Spotify Premium. You’ll also have the option of adding on a Google Nest Mini for only £10.

If you’re unfamiliar with Philips TVs, the 65PUS6814/12 boasts the brand’s three-sided Ambilight technology which casts the TV’s on-screen colours to the wall behind it. The panel used is a Direct Lit LED VA (Vertical Alignment) screen and that should allow for deeper blacks, better contrast and better viewing opportunities from wider angles.

The idea behind this technology is about making viewer, or gamer, more immersed in their entertainment experience. When you’re gearing up for a film you’ve been looking forward to, maybe you’ll turn off the lights and the Ambilight TV will see the colours from the film leak into the room with you.

The TV also has Amazon Alexa built-in, so you’ll be able to control the set with your voice, by issuing commands.

So, if you’re hunting for a new TV and you’d like it to come with a good suite of features, this Philips set could be a great choice. It’s got all the usual smart TV features, making it easy to access your favourite streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The Ambilight technology makes for an interesting, immersive experience and on top of all that, it’s great to get Spotify Premium and a cheap Google Nest Mini bundled into the deal. Plus, with Currys’ price promise guarantee, you won’t to worry about finding a better deal next week.

