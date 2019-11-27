Save £170 on a UE Megablast Bluetooth speaker this Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast. This one offers a fantastic saving on an impressive little Bluetooth speaker, the Ultimate Ears Megablast. Down from £269.99, the Megablast is now only £99.99.

The Trusted Reviews team have been searching high and low for the best Black Friday deals for you. This bargain, on offer on Amazon, sees a massive £170 discount on the price of the UE Megablast.

Black Friday Deal - Ultimate Ears Megablast Wireless Bluetooth Speaker UE Megablast Bluetooth speaker This is an amazing Black Friday discount. Save £170 on this quality Bluetooth speaker.

This isn’t a case of money for old rope either. The Megablast is a great quality speaker.

When we got our hands on the speaker from UE, we were hugely impressed. Alastair Stevenson said in his review: “If you’re on the hunt for a deafeningly loud, nigh-indestructible Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for garden and pool parties you’ll struggle to do better than the UE Megablast.”

“The Megablast offers above average audio quality at this price. If you want a portable-ish speaker that can really get the party started then the Megablast is fantastic.”

The only notable drawback is the slightly awkward addition of Alexa voice commands, but the appeal of the sound quality does more than enough to set other worries to rest.

This is a small speaker with a big sound. It out-does most close competitors in terms of max volume, though it is a little reliant on its bass notes at times.

Now, at only £99.99, the Megablast is amazing value. If you’re in the market for a portable, easy to use Bluetooth speaker, with great sound, then this is a great deal for you.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…