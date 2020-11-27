Save £168 on a super-speedy SSD thanks to this ace Black Friday deal

The Samsung 970 EVO 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD has seen a mega £168.81 price cut this Black Friday, allowing you to upgrade your gaming PC for a relatively small fee of £105.18.

Samsung’s NVMe SSD features blistering read and write speeds of 3400 MB/s and 2500 MB/s respectively, which should drastically reduce the loading times for all of your favourite PC games. For comparison, a standard PS4 only has read and write speeds of 75.2 MB/s and 73.6 MB/s, which emphasises just how rapid this M.2 SSD is.

Deal: Buy the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for just £105.18 (save £168.81)

And if 1TB isn’t enough storage space for you, Samsung has also discounted the 2TB Evo Plus variation by £137.37, seeing the price fall to £302.42.

That may sound expensive, but you’re also getting faster speeds in return, with Samsung claiming it can hit read and write speeds up to 3500 MB/s and 3300 MB/s respectively.

Related: Amazon Black Friday Deals

Alternatively, there’s also a 500GB Evo Plus model available for just £69.99, despite flaunting the same read and write speeds as its 2TB sibling.

This is a fantastic option for those who want to benefit from the next-gen speeds, but are also unlikely to play lots and lots of games in the next few years.

Deal: Buy the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for just £91.39 (save £121.99)

As the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have demonstrated, upgrading to a speedy SSD can make an even bigger game-changing difference than a CPU or GPU update these days, especially if you like to play open-world titles that feature seriously lengthy loading times.

For more great offers on Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…