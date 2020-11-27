Save £168 on a super-speedy SSD thanks to this ace Black Friday deal

The Samsung 970 EVO 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD has seen a mega £168.81 price cut this Black Friday, allowing you to upgrade your gaming PC for a relatively small fee of £105.18.
Samsung’s NVMe SSD features blistering read and write speeds of 3400 MB/s and 2500 MB/s respectively, which should drastically reduce the loading times for all of your favourite PC games. For comparison, a standard PS4 only has read and write speeds of 75.2 MB/s and 73.6 MB/s, which emphasises just how rapid this M.2 SSD is.
Deal: Buy the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for just £105.18 (save £168.81)
And if 1TB isn’t enough storage space for you, Samsung has also discounted the 2TB Evo Plus variation by £137.37, seeing the price fall to £302.42.
That may sound expensive, but you’re also getting faster speeds in return, with Samsung claiming it can hit read and write speeds up to 3500 MB/s and 3300 MB/s respectively.
Alternatively, there’s also a 500GB Evo Plus model available for just £69.99, despite flaunting the same read and write speeds as its 2TB sibling.
This is a fantastic option for those who want to benefit from the next-gen speeds, but are also unlikely to play lots and lots of games in the next few years.
Deal: Buy the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for just £91.39 (save £121.99)
As the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have demonstrated, upgrading to a speedy SSD can make an even bigger game-changing difference than a CPU or GPU update these days, especially if you like to play open-world titles that feature seriously lengthy loading times.
