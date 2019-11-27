Save £150 on Panasonic’s 4K Ultra HD TX-49GX551 TV

Looking for a new TV among all the mad Black Friday deals? You can currently save 30% on this 49-inch, 4K Ultra HD TV, which is usually priced at £499.99. At the moment it’s only £349.99 – the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Save £150 on the Panasonic Panasonic TX-49GX551 49 inch This is a solid option if you're looking for a mid-range TV - and it currently comes with a 1-guarantee and free delivery.

It’s not clear if the deal will finish soon, so anyone with their eye on this might want to move quickly.

Although we haven’t reviewed the TX-49GX551, in general we’ve been impressed with the mid-range TVs offered by Panasonic. The product also has a four-star rating on Amazon, with users praising the TV’s clever UI, so it looks like the TV is well-received for its price bracket.

Panasonic TVs in this price range generally don’t have Dolby Vision, but the TX-49GX551 supports multiple HDR formats such as HDR10 and HLG. While this means your image might not have the deep visual quality of Dolby, it should still deliver a fairly good colour contrast.

The TV’s 4K Ultra HD should also improve viewing experience, making images seem a bit sharper round the edges. You can also stream things in 4K with this set, which allows you to enjoy cinematic masterpieces like ‘The Knight Before Christmas’ on Netflix.

In terms of viewing services, Freeview Play is included, and there are apps for both Netflix and Amazon Prime. Sadly, it’s missing the voice activation option of higher end TVs, so shouting at the screen won’t do you any use with this one.

The deal also includes a 1-year manufacturer’s guarantee – a good back-up should any of the hardware let you down.

It might not have all the latest specs, but this is a solid mid-range offering from Panasonic, that’s currently priced very fairly.

