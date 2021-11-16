The Acer Predator XB273UGS gaming monitor has seen a massive price drop thanks to this brilliant early Black Friday deal over at PC retailer Scan.

The gaming monitor has seen £150 slashed off the price, falling to an affordable £349.98 which is a very generous price considering its specs.

The Acer features a 27-inch panel with a Quad HD resolution, making it an ideal choice for Xbox Series S owners and PC gamers who want to hit the sweet spot between Full HD and 4K.

Save £150 on a superb gaming monitor with this early Black Friday deal The Acer Predator XB273UGS has seen a £150 price drop this Black Friday, and could be a great option for PC gamers and Xbox Series S owners thanks to its Quad HD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. You’ll likely struggle to find a more affordable panel with such impressive specs. Scan

Save £150

£349.98 View Deal

It also boasts a speedy 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring this monitor is geared up for fast-paced competitive action. You can of course get speedier monitors by spending more, but these speeds should be comfortably fast for all but the most competitive of gamers.

We reviewed this monitor back in 2020, with testing showing it saw good contrast and colour accuracy results, ensuring this monitor is capable of presenting a colourful and vibrant picture.

HDR also features, but lacks the level of brightness required for a high-end HDR experience. That’s no surprise for a gaming monitor at this price though, as you’ll need to pay a bit more than a truly glorious HDR performance.

Round the back of the monitor, you get USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2a and a Audio Line-Out. It would have been nice to get USB-C too, but that’s currently a rare find with gaming monitors.

We gave the Acer Predator XB273UGS a 4.5 rating when we reviewed last year, and said in our review: “Is it one of best value gaming monitors you can currently buy? Considering this sells for around £200 less than its main competitors, we certainly think so.”

So if you’re looking for a Quad HD gaming monitor, either for your games console or PC, this may well be one of the standout deals this Black Friday.