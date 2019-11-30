Save £131 on this Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Black Friday sales are upon us. Now, you can save £131 on this Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Bluetooth speaker.

We’ve been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals. This one represents a fantastic chance to save on a top quality portable speaker.

Black Friday Deals - Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Bluetooth Speaker Bang and Olufsen Beoplay P6 You can get your hands on this top quality speaker for less, in the Black Friday sale. Save £131 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The Beoplay P6 really is a top quality speaker too. Our reviewer was impressed enough to give it a four and a half star rating, applauding its design, sound quality and battery life.

Our reviewer said: “B&O makes nice things. Nothing the Danish company produces is short of luxurious – that’s guaranteed. But the Beoplay P6 isn’t just a pretty thing, because it’s one of the best portable speakers on the market. It’s great to use, and it sounds fantastic.

“The B&O Beoplay P6 is a giant among portable speakers. The power, clarity and spaciousness you get is way above average – and that’s not even factoring in the exemplary design and build quality. You’ll struggle to get something else this good at that size.”

This is a speaker that offers quality and versatility in spades. Now, in this Black Friday sale, it’s easier than ever to get your hands on one.

This whopping £131 saving on a Bang and Olufsen speaker offers great build quality for less. So, if you’re in the market for a great Bluetooth speaker, but don’t want to break the bank, then this could be the deal for you.

