Save £130 on the Hoover HL5 Pet vacuum cleaner this Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

In need of a new vacuum cleaner this Black Friday? The Hoover HL5 Pet has plummeted to just £169.97 on Amazon

That’s a huge 43% saving compared to the vacuum cleaner’s £299.99 RRP, saving you £130.02 when you shop today. That’s money you could spend on more Black Friday deals, Christmas presents or just put back in your pocket as we round out 2024. 

According to the price tracking tool Keepa, the last time the HL5 Pet dropped this low was in April. That means this might be your last chance to pick it up for less than £170 in the lead-up to Christmas. 

Is the Hoover HL5 Pet worth buying? 

Hoover HL5 Pet hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Lots of power, no tangled hair from this upright vacuum cleaner.

Pros

  • Good value
  • Doesn’t get tangled with hair
  • Powerful

Cons

  • No power to floor head in Push&Lift mode
  • Edge performance could be better

The HL5 Pet is an upright bagless vacuum cleaner from Hoover. 

The vacuum features fantastic features like Push&Lift which allows the central cylinder to lift out and transforms the HL5 Pet into a nimble handheld vacuum. There’s also Anti-twist with an integrated comb to prevent human and pet hair from wrapping around the brushbar. 

“A new floor head lets the ​​Hoover HL5 Pet pick up hair without getting itself tangled. For all other jobs, the Hoover HL5 Pet is a powerful cleaner, although I did find that it took a few swipes to pick up everything, while the best cleaners suck up as much dirt on a single pass”, wrote Home Technology editor David Ludlow. “Still, given the price, the Hoover HL5 Pet is a good choice for those that want one of the best vacuum cleaners without paying premium prices”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Hoover HL5 Pet review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in exploring other Dyson deals this Black Friday, make sure to check out this offer on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean – now just £299.99

