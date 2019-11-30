Save £13 on The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Black Friday has been and gone, but for the time being the deals are here to stay. You can pick up The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Nintendo Switch for just £36.99.

That’s a £13 saving in the Currys PC World Black Friday sale. Nintendo don’t often offer discounts on top Nintendo Switch games, so this is a great saving.

Black Friday Savings - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

We were very impressed by Link’s Awakening and reviewer, Jade King, gave the game four stars.

She said: “Nintendo has taken the quirky, outward thinking adventure and jazzed it up for a new generation, while keeping a surprising amount of the original’s content intact. Many of the puzzles, enemies, items and elements of the plot are unscathed, but look better than ever.

“The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is an excellent remake of an already enamoured classic, translating its unorthodox approach to a traditional Zelda outing into the modern day with absolute ease. Even after two decades and change, it still plays like a dream and looks even better thanks to its adorable diorama visuals.”

We loved the visuals and satisfying game-play. While we noticed one or two performance issues, the positives outweighed the negatives with ease.

This is a great opportunity to make the most of a Black Friday deal that’s still running, and buy into a fantastic Nintendo franchise. The Switch re-make of Link’s Awakening is a fantastically enjoyable adventure you’re sure to love. Now, you can play it for less.

