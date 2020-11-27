Dyson Price Crash: Get £120 off the V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Searching for a better vacuum cleaner in the Black Friday sales? Look no further – the 2018 Trusted Reviews Award-winning Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is now down to just £279.99 when you shop via the Dyson Outlet on eBay.

Not only is this vacuum refurbished by the manufacturer to ensure it is in excellent condition, but it also comes with a one-year guarantee. The V10 Absolute usually costs £399, meaning you’ll save £120 – that’s 30% – when you shop on Black Friday. That isn’t even considering the original £449.99 RRP, meaning you’ll be saving a nice £170 in total.

Deal: Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum cleaner for £279.99

The V10 Absolute is one of Dyson’s most premium vacuum cleaners. It’s incredibly versatile with three power modes and a variety of heads and tools, including a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a direct drive cleaner head for carpets.

The V10 can change into a handheld vacuum for cleaning difficult to reach places or your car with a click, and it has three power modes to fit any task or floor type. When you’re done, the ‘point and shoot’ emptying mechanism allows you to eject dust and dirt into your bin without touching it.

Boasting a battery life of up to 60 minutes, the V10 Absolute can can simply be dropped into the wall-mounted docking station for convenient recharging.

In the box, you’ll find the vacuum itself, a direct drive cleaner head, a soft roller cleaner head, a mini motorised tool, a combination tool, a crevice tool, a quick-release mini soft dusting brush, a docking station and a charger.

We were incredibly impressed by the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, giving it a flawless five stars and crowning it cordless vacuum of the year at the 2018 Trusted Reviews Awards. Reviewers Richard & Jackie Stevenson wrote:

“Powerful, long-lasting and incredibly good at, well, everything, the Dyson Cyclone V10 is capable of acting as the only vacuum cleaner you need to keep your house tidy. Since the launch of the V11, the V10 is now better value, so could well be the better choice for many people”.

If you’re looking for a great all-round vacuum, you can’t go wrong with the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute. Visit eBay now to grab the V10 for yourself at just £279.99 and save £120 on our favourite cordless vacuum of 2018.

