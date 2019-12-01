The OnePlus 7 Pro is a features-stuffed mobile that picked up our ‘Phone of the Year’ award in November. John Lewis has kindly knocked £100 off the usual price, meaning you can pick it up for just £575 at the moment.

Throw in a generous 2-year guarantee, and it becomes an irresistible little deal. We rate it as one of the best mobile phone deals you can find on Cyber Monday.

Save £100 on the OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM, 256GB This phone picked up our 'Phone of the Year' award in 2019. John Lewis has dropped the price down to £575, and thrown in a 2-year guarantee to sweeten the deal.

It’s a great all-rounder, but the screen is one of the biggest draws on the phone. The ‘fluid AMOLED’ panel, as OnePlus calls it, provides some great contrast with inky blacks and vivid colours. But it’s the 90Hz refresh rate that really bumps up the visuals on this phone. We’ve rarely seen such smooth visual performance in phones.

There’s virtually no bezel running around the edge of the phone, so the screen feels huge too. Ideal for Netflix screenings when you find yourself stranded on public transport.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and its performance is virtually flawless. It’s unbelievably fast, great at multitasking, and even has a ‘fnatic mode’ which redistributes processing and memory resources to any ongoing gaming sessions.

Camera-wise, our reviewer was impressed with its shooting capabilities, only docking it some marks for the results of the lowlight images. Testing it out, our reviewer wrote: ‘This new hardware is clearly [tricky] to tune. As before, we’ll likely see subsequent software updates that rectify the phone’s current low light capabilities which I’m hoping will improve with time.’

As well as all of the above, we loved the fast charging, long-lasting battery and sleek finish.

We’re big fans of this set and haven’t found any other outlets offering it for such a low price with such a comprehensive guarantee. Get it before Cyber Monday finishes.

