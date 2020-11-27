Save £100 on this build-your-own-computer kit for kids this Black Friday

Looking for a unique gift for your kid this Christmas? Why not teach them how to build their own computer. The Kano PC does just that, and has been reduced to just £199 in the eBay Black Friday sale.

With many activities moved online and parents searching for new ways to keep their children entertained in lockdown, this Kano PC deal could be the perfect boredom buster for any inquisitive young mind. Not only will they learn to build a PC, but they’ll also get to play games and do school work on the computer when they’re done.

Deal: The Kano PC is now just £199 on eBay (was £299)

The Kano PC usually costs £299, making this £199 offer an incredible deal. Save £100 when you buy the build-your-own-computer kit this Black Friday.

With an 11.6-inch touchscreen, this tablet and laptop hybrid has been designed to teach children aged six and up how to build their own PC.

The computer is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of upgradable storage. The laptop has a variety of ports, including HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the foldable keyboard and 2-in-1 design leaves the Kano PC resembling a Surface Go for kids.

The company actually partnered with Microsoft to make the Kano PC the first build-it-yourself computer officially licensed to run Windows 10. While previous Kano computers ran on the Raspberry Pi-compatible Kano OS, the Kano PC supports Windows 10 is S mode, so kids can do their school work on the laptop too.

Because the computer runs in S mode, parents can rest easy knowing their kids are accessing the web safely and only downloading apps available in the Microsoft Store. These include Microsoft 365, Minecraft, Roblox, Netflix, Spotify and more. The laptop also comes with its own apps to teach kids to code.

Because kids build it themselves, many of the parts are replaceable too. This means you can easily switch them out over the PC’s lifespan.

If you’re searching for a gift that’s fun, practical and educational for your child this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with this £100 saving on the Kano PC. Get the build-your-own-computer kit now for just £199 when you shop through eBay this Black Friday.

