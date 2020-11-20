Save £100 on Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Watch this Black Friday

We’re just a week away from Black Friday and while this year is unlike any other, we can at least guarantee there will be a load of deals coming your way, like this big saving on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch for instance.

Currys has kicked off its Black Friday deals early, and one that particularly caught our eye was this £100 saving on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch. Previously priced at £279, the new price of £179 is certainly more tempting and a great deal if the newer models are just that little bit too expensive.

This is very much a smartwatch that wants to look like a more traditional timepiece and doesn’t have that ‘computer on your wrist’ look often associated with something like the Apple Watch. If you’d prefer people to think you’re wearing a watch, rather than a smartwatch, this is a good choice.

And in typical Samsung style, the Watch looks great. This is the 46mm version so it’s a fairly big, however it’s well made and feels sturdy and durable. It is feature-rich too, ticking most of the boxes we look for in a good wearable – even if it is a few years old at this point.

There’s the usual selection of health tracking features for keeping an eye on your steps, GPS for more accurate run-tracking and contactless payments via Samsung Pay. Samsung gives a seven day estimate on the battery life too, and there are a load of watchfaces and apps to choose from.

It works with both iOS and Android, so this is a good option if an Apple Watch just isn’t for you or slightly out of your price range.

In our 4/5 review, we were impressed by the smart design, great array of sensors, offline Spotify support and the bright display. At the time we called it “Samsung’s best smartwatch yet”.

