Save £100 on our favourite Sony vlogging camera this Black Friday

The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera has dropped to just £599 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, but you’ll want to act fast – this deal won’t be around forever. 

The ZV-1 launched last year at £699 and Amazon has just reduced the price of the camera down to £599. That’s £100 off a Trusted Reviews-recommended digital camera packed with useful vlogging features. 

The ZV-1 is a digital camera designed to bridge the gap between smartphones and cameras, with features like Imaging Edge Mobile allowing you to instantly transfer videos from your camera to your smartphone. 

The camera is capable of capturing 4K HDR footage and supports S-Log gamma for camera matching and colour grading flexibility. There’s an ND filter built-in, along with a variety of picture effects so you can get creative as you shoot. 

The camera features a vari-angle LCD touch display that flips out for when you want to record yourself, along with a wide variety of vlogging features. 

These include a Soft Skin mode to smooth out skin texture, a Bokeh Effect to blur your background and keep the focus on your subject, Real-time Eye AF to track the eyes and Automatic Exposure to ensure you’re well lit whether you’re indoors or outdoors. 

There’s also a directional 3-capsule mic and wind shield for high quality audio. 

Buyers’ Advice editor Thomas Deehan gave the ZV-1 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising it’s fantastic mic quality and top-tier autofocus. He wrote: 

“The Sony ZV-1 is a huge leap forward in merging the accessibility of a smartphone and the proficiency of a dedicated camera into one device. It’s not perfect, and we hope to see its overheating issues and convoluted menus resolved in its eventual successor, but as a first attempt, Sony has created the all-in-one device that vloggers have been waiting for”. 

The ZV-1 also earned a spot in our best cameras guide as the best choice for vloggers, making it an easy pick if you’re looking to upgrade your vlogging setup from your phone camera to a 4K digital camera. 

If you’ve been searching for a great deal on a vlogging camera, look no further. Shop now to save £100 on the £699 Sony ZV-1 and get it for just £599 in the Black Friday sale.

For more unmissable offers, make sure to bookmark our guide to the best Black Friday deals.

