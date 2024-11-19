Samsung’s OLED TV Black Friday offer just changed movie night forever

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday season to snap-up your dream OLED television, we’re happy to report now’s the time.

For a limited time, Samsung US is offering £2,100 off its 83-inch S90D OLED television, bringing the price down from £5,399.99 to $3,299.99.

Samsung’s top OLED set gets huge Black Friday price chop Save a whopping £2,100 on Samsung’s ultimate OLED television for 2024 with this Black Friday deal. Samsung

Was $5,399.99

Now £3,299.99 View Deal

While this is a massive saving, it’s still a huge chunk of change, so Samsung is offering the chance to pay in four interest-free instalments, subject to approval.

The S90D is Samsung’s top of the line OLED set for this year in the largest configuration offered by the manufacturer. Naturally, there’s a brilliantly detailed 4K resolution with powerful AI upscaling, as well as a HDR+ setting tuned for OLED to give you brightness and deep, rich colours at the same time.

Gamers will love the Motion Xcelerator 144Hz tech for blur-free gaming even on the fastest paced racing games on PC. Speaking of gaming, the Hub Samsung provides within the operating system integrates cloud platforms like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce now, effectively turning your display into an Xbox or PC rig thanks to back-end servers doing the heavy lifting.

Audio wise there’s Dolby Atmos built right into the set, for immersive experiences without the need for an expensive soundbar.

We’re well past 3D TVs, but Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer tech offers a 3D-like scene in your home as Samsung says it “creates an immersive experience on your 4K AI TV by mirroring how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast. For all content, this simple adjustment brings the picture that much closer to reality.”

Everything is powered by the Q4 AI Gen2 Processor that uses 20 specialised networks to actively boost your picture quality. And content is presented beautifully via the Tizen operating system and Samsung’s excellent Smart TV UI offering all of your favourite streaming apps. There’s also four HDMI 2.1 ports to ensure your accessories, consoles and audio receivers are accounted for.

Savings like this don’t come along every day.