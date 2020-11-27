Not interested in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and want a soundbar that looks great? The HW-S60T from Samsung has been reduced in price by £100 for Black Friday.

With the HW-S60T, Samsung had eyes on stealing the compact soundbar crown from the Sonos Beam. Like the Beam its an all-in-one soundbar unit and thanks to some tasty discounts, you can get it for £299.

DEAL: Get the Samsung HW-S60T soundbar for £299 (save £100)

The S60T is more graceful in appearance than some of the company’s other functional-looking soundbars. It comes covered in premium Kvadrat material that adds a touch of class to its build quality.

It’s not build to handle Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks, with a focus more towards lifestyle use. Alexa is built-in for voice assistance, and there’s Spotify Connect (or Deezer and TuneIn) integration for flinging your digital music library straight to the soundbar. Want to play Hi-res audio tracks? The S60T has you covered on that front, too.

For an all-in-one unit it features decent bass, and thanks to its side-firing horn speakers it produces a wide sound. With the Adaptive Sound feature enabled, the soundbar – through AI tech – refines the audio performance based on the type of content, adding clarity to voices or making scenes sound bigger and taller.

We reckon you’ll also enjoy its music performance, too, delivering plenty of zip, detail and clarity. If you want to increase the number of speakers, you can add also add compatible subwoofer and rear speakers.

The Samsung HW-S60T offers good dialogue reproduction and engaging music performance. Considering its still a few months old, a discount of £100 makes this a cracking deal.

