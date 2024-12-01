Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra gets an epic Cyber Monday price cut

Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the company’s premium smartwatch designed for outdoorsy types. Right now you can get £100 or $200 off.

Amazon UK is selling the Galaxy Watch Ultra for £499 instead of the usual £599 price on this rugged and durable watch with a brilliant screen. This matches the all-time low price we’ve seen this device go for on Amazon.

For shoppers in the US, the deal is even better. Amazon US has knocked $200 off the $649 asking price, which brings the price down to $449.

Save big on the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra has received a deep price cut on both sides of the Atlantic

  • Amazon
  • Was £599 / $649
  • Now £499 / $449


You can get premium delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, meaning you’ll have it on your wrist by midweek.

Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra range offers a similar proposition for users of Android and the company’s Galaxy smartphones. There’s a large 1.5-inch AMOLED display with super-high brightness levels and the rugged design includes 10ATM/IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. LTE is built-in too, for taking your adventures off piste.

Samsung has also packed-in advanced fitness features like functional threshold power, multi-discipline workouts and multi-band GNSS for more advanced and accurate location tracking.

samsung-galaxy-watch-ultra on wrist with orange strap
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The Watch Ultra brings a refreshing premium touch to the Wear OS ecosystem

Pros

  • Wear OS gets some design personality
  • Strong GPS and HR accuracy
  • Ultra-bright and clear display
  • Comprehensive sleep tracking

Cons

  • Navigation crying out for rotating bezel
  • Inconsistent battery life
  • Not a good fit for smaller wrists
  • Exclusive features for Samsung phones

We’re also big fans of the tweaks to Wear OS that gives it some design personality, as well as the strong performance of GPS, heart-rate tracking, and sleep tracking.

Our reviewer gave it a four star score when it arrived on the scene in the summer, claiming the “Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra brings a refreshing premium touch to the Wear OS ecosystem.”

He said you should buy if “you want a supercharged smartwatch for Android” adding that the Ultra paired a “bold design with accurate and in-depth sleep monitoring and workout tracking, this is an excellent choice for those who want a bit extra from their smartwatch.”

